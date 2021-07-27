California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $8.97 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $54,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

