California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fox Factory worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

