California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 557 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.