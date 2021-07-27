California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,105 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

