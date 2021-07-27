Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,194. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29.

Get Calix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.