Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $743.64 million and a PE ratio of -12.84. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

