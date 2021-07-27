Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 9.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.86. Approximately 31,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,659,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

