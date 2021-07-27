Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 367,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 367,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,977,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 423.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $160,015,000.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

