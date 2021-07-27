Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

