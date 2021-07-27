Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,713.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

