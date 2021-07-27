Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $13.40 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,740,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 256.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $9,122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

