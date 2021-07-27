Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 37,418.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 801,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 316,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,963,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.