Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 69,853 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

