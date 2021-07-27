Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 852,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

