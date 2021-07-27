Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 31,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

