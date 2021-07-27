Canfor’s (CFPZF) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.47 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$53.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFPZF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $19.47 on Monday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

