Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.