Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 361 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $316.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $319.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

