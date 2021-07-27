Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,680.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,684.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

