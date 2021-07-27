Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Zoetis by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 81,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.68. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $203.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.