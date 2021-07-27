Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,531,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

