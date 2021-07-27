Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 591 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,972. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

