Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 3,083 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $17.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.46. 544,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,301. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

