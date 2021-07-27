Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 183.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $36,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. 183,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,245. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

