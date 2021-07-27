Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 120,584 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

