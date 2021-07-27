Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,732.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,255 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

