Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAPC stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168.20 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,518. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.58.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

