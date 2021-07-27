Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.34 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

