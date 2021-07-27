Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

