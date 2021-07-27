Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of COF stock opened at $162.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

