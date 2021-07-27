Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,377. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

