Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 72,617 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,536,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

