Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 181.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

