Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2,099.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

