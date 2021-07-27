Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,564 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 752.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537 over the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.