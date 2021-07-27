Captrust Financial Advisors Has $223,000 Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1,388.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $1,829,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.