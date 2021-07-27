Captrust Financial Advisors Has $230,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 752.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

