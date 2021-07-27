Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $245,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

