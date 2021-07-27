Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2,414.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 417,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

