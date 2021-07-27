Cardstack (CARD) 1-Day Volume Hits $213,475.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $213,475.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.22 or 0.00802778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

