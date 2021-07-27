CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce sales of $48.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $46.95 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $281.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.81 million to $289.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $731.28 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $778.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $9,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

