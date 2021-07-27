Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

