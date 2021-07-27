Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total value of $20,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,906. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.49 and a 1 year high of $341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

