Cash Tech Hits Market Capitalization of $128,140.44 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a market cap of $128,140.44 and $253,796.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 96.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cash Tech Coin Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.