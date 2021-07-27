Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -413.74 and a beta of 1.09. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

