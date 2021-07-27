Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 120,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,509. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

