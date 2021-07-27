Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

