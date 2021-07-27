CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,638 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

