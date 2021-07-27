Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of CE opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese has a 52-week low of $92.32 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

