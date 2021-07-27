Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Celestica stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

